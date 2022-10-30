Kajal Aggarwal wishes her 'Constant' Gautam Kitchlu on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Actor Kajal Aggarwal sent warm wishes to her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared an adorable picture that features the hands of baby Neil, Gautam, and Kajal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy 2 years around the sun together husband, looking forward to so much more with you! I love you, my constant! @kitchlug."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkVGIA5heth/?hl=en

As soon as she shared the post, fans chimed in the comments section with heartfelt wishes.

A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary kaaju" while another fan commented, "Happy Anniversary bothhh."

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

