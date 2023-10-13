Kalyan: Ten persons booked for stealing Rs 25.65 lakh through ATM tampering

Ten individuals in Kalyan, Thane district, have been implicated in a case involving the manipulation of ATMs, allowing them to withdraw a total of Rs 25.65 lakh over multiple days. In the initial First Information Report (FIR) registered at Manpada police station, four unidentified persons engaged in fraudulent cash withdrawals from three ATMs from September 26 to October 3.

In the second FIR lodged at Dombivali police station, six persons have been booked for tampering with an ATM and withdrawing Rs 18.99 lakh between September 25 and October 2, he said.

“The ATMs are of the same bank. The amount withdrawn in this manner stands at Rs 25.65 lakh. Efforts are on to nab the 10 accused,” the official added.