Kanhaiya Kumar Targets Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta and Amit Shah's Son; BJP Condemns Personal Attack

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar accused Devendra Fadnavis of promoting divisive rhetoric, questioning why the public should be tasked with "saving religion" while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife is busy making Instagram reels. Addressing a rally in Nagpur ahead of the Maharashtra election, Kanhaiya said people need to put politicians in their place when they become arrogant. The remark was seen to target Fadnavis, who is contesting from the Nagpur Southwest constituency. The Deputy Chief Minister is pitted against Congress's Prafulla Gudadhe.

Without naming her directly, Kanhaiya Kumar took aim at Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of the veteran BJP leader. Amruta Fadnavis, a trained classical singer and a banker, is active on social media."If this is a 'dharma yudh' (religious war), then question any leader who gives you speeches about saving religion. Ask them if the leader's own sons and daughters will also join in the fight to save religion. How is it possible that the public saves religion while the leader's children study abroad? How can the public be responsible for saving religion, while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife makes Instagram reels?" Kanhaiya Kumar said.

He also took potshots at Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, who is the incumbent International Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson. "Will Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, join in to save religion or not? He is forming IPL teams in BCCI, while we are being told to make teams on Dream 11. They show dreams of becoming cricketers, but we end up as gamblers," the former president of JNU's students' union said. Reacting to it, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the remarks against Fadnavis's wife an insult to every Marathi woman. Poonawalla also referred to Kanhaiya as a supporter of the terrorist and Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Kanhaiya's remark comes days after Fadnavis blamed "vote jihad" for the ruling alliance's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.



