Kapil Patil to request Maha govt to provide additional funds for houses damaged due to storm in Bhiwandi



Union minister of State Kapil Patil said he would request the Maharashtra government to provide additional funds for repair of the houses damaged due to a storm in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district.

Patil, the BJP MP from the area, visited the villages where houses were damaged due to gusty winds a day before, a release from his office said. The aid as per the state government’s rules would not suffice to repair the damaged houses and he would speak to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and seek additional assistance, he said.

The minister also asked district collector Ashok Shingare to speedily complete spot inspection reports of the damage, the release said.