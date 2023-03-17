Sena vs Sena: Kapil Sibal's cryptic tweet sparks political speculation amid state power struggle hearing

The hearing of the state's power struggle that has been going on for the past seven months before a five-member constitution bench has finally come to an end. Lawyers from both groups tried to strengthen their case by citing provisions of the Constitution and old judgments.

Now it will all depend on the outcome of the disqualification of the 16 members of the Shinde group. After the arguments of both groups were over, the Constitution Bench reserved its verdict.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal is currently in the news. After the hearing, Sibal tweeted an indicator.

Defection



aaya gaya ram



aur



Siya Ram



Dono ikkatthe nahin ho sakte — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 17, 2023

"Defection... Aya Gaya Ram... Aur Siya Ram Dono Ikkatte Nahi Ho Sakte..." Sibal has made a tweet indicating this content. After Sibal's tweet, many predictions are being made in political circles. The curiosity about what the Supreme Court will decide on the power struggle has increased.