Kareena Kapoor showers birthday love on the 'pride of family' Karisma Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor has showered birthday love on her sister Karisma Kapoor as she turned a year older on Saturday.

Bebo took to her Instagram handle and posted a childhood picture of Karisma. She captioned the post, "To the pride of our family ...This is my most favourite picture of you. Aaj Sab bolo. Happy birthday to our LoLo. #just the best sister ever...@therealkarismakapoor."

Karisma replied to the post, she wrote, "Thank you to my first baby @kareenakapoorkhan."

As soon as she shared the post, Neha Dhupia, Saba Pataudi, Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Dia Mirza extended their heartfelt greetings to the birthday girl in the comment section.

Kareena and Karisma are the daughters of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next feature in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. The film has been slated to hit the theatres in August this year. She will also star in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled web show 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'.

( With inputs from ANI )

