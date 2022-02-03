Karishma Tanna gives glimpse of her pre-wedding festivities

On Thursday, actor Karishma Tanna gave a sneak peek into her and her beau Varun Bangera's Haldi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma shared her picture from the pre-wedding festivity. In the image, she can be seen wearing a white outfit accessorised with floral jewellery.

"Happiness galore, the smile says it all," Karishma captioned the post.

Another image shows Karishma and Varun smiling while being covered with haldi.

After seeing the glimpse of Karishma and Varun's Haldi, several social media users including members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with praises and congratulatory wishes.

"Pretty," actor Surbhi Jyoti commented.

"Congratulations," Chetna Pande wrote.

Karishma and Varun will reportedly tie the knot on February 5.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor