Karjat Jamkhed Election Result 2024: NCP (SP) Party Worker Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Fearing Rohit Pawar’s Defeat In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Rohit Pawar, representing the NCP-SP alliance, has clinched a consecutive victory in the Karjat Jamkhed seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, defeating BJP's Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde. However, the moment of celebration turned somber when one of Pawar's supporters tragically passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest after fearing Pawar’s defeat after he was found trailing in the final minutes of the vote counting. Rohit expressed heartfelt condolences over the untimely loss of his party worker.

Continuing futher he thanked his supporters for their unwavering trust and dedication throughout the election campaign which helped him clinch a decisive victory. He acknowledged the guidance and support of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, expressing gratitude for his leadership, which played a crucial role in his victory. he NCP-SP won 10 assembly constituencies, a dismal performance as compared to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP that is part of the Mahayuti alliance. The NCP-SP fielded 80 candidates, with two Pawar family members — Yugendra Pawar and Rohit Pawar — in the fray. While the former lost to Maharashtra Deputy CM and uncle Ajit Pawar, the latter won the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency.



In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pawar secured this seat by defeating Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde with a commanding margin of 43,003 votes, accounting for 18.04% of the total votes. The NCP garnered a strong vote share of 56.98% that year.In the 2014 elections, Prof. Shinde of BJP had triumphed in Karjat Jamkhed, defeating Khade Ramesh Bhivrao of SS by a margin of 37,816 votes, or 19.36% of the total votes, with the BJP claiming a 43.03% vote share. Back in 2009, Prof. Shinde had won the seat against Deshmukh Keshavrao alias Bapusaheb Raosaheb of INC with a smaller margin of 10,172 votes, or 5.94% of the total, while BJP had a vote share of 25.02%.In 2024, a total of 11 candidates contested for the Karjat Jamkhed Assembly seat.