Karjat Jamkhed Election Result 2024: Rohit Pawar Faces Tight Race, BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde Leads by 1,327 Votes

Rohit Pawar, a key member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and part of the influential Pawar family, is currently losing to his main opponent, Ram Shankar Shinde from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency. As the vote counting progresses, Shinde is leading by 1,327 votes.

Recent updates indicate that Rohit Pawar, who was previously in the lead, now has only a 288-vote advantage. He has received 5,577 votes, while Shinde has 5,289. The counting is at a critical stage, and with such a narrow margin, the final result is still uncertain. This situation is a stark contrast to the 2019 elections, where Pawar won decisively with a margin of 43,347 votes against Shinde.

In 2019, Rohit Pawar's victory was viewed as a strong endorsement of the NCP's influence in the area. His political standing, supported by the party's dominance in Maharashtra, had established him as a significant figure. However, this election has been much more competitive, with Shinde demonstrating strong local support and resilience.

