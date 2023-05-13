Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: AIMIM MP's tweet sparks debate on Karnataka elections

As per the current available data, the Karnataka Assembly election results have been declared. The Congress party is leading in 133 out of the total 224 seats, while the BJP has won 65 seats. The outcome of this election was closely watched across the country, as it is believed to be significant for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The reactions of various political leaders on social media to the Karnataka Assembly elections have caught the attention of netizens. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel's tweet has sparked a new debate.

He tweeted, “Kerala story is fake. Karnataka story is real. Sponsoring two tickets and popcorns in a multiplex for @narendramodi and @AmitShah . Now go and chill. #KarnatakaElectionResults”

Jaleel's tweet has sparked a lot of reactions from people, with many expressing their opinions on the matter.

During the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Prime Minister of India held multiple rallies, and the BJP attempted to polarize voters by raising contentious issues such as Bajrang Bali and Muslim reservation. However, despite these efforts, the Congress party's victory is considered a significant setback for the BJP.