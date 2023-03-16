Karnataka CM asks Maharashtra to withdraw health insurance scheme in border villages, warns of retaliation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to withdraw its decision to implement a health insurance scheme in 865 border villages, warning that his government too was capable of announcing schemes in the villages of the neighbouring state.

Bommai's remarks came as opposition parties attacked the Karnataka government over the neighbouring state's decision, with the Congress demanding the chief minister's resignation for failing to protect the state's interests.

"The (Maharashtra) Cabinet decision to provide health schemes is an unpardonable offence," Bommai said while speaking to reporters. "We too can announce such schemes. Many taluks and gram panchayats have passed resolutions to be part of Karnataka as there was no justice for them in Maharashtra. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government should behave responsibly. I condemn their Cabinet decision," he said.

Bommai also pointed out that during a meeting chaired in Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December, both states agreed to wait until the Supreme Court decided on the dispute and stop all provocations from either side. "This (agreement) is violated. The order should be withdrawn soon," he said, adding that he would bring the issue to Shah’s attention.

Though the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to launch the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana in the first week of March, the news broke in Karnataka on Wednesday. KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar demanded Bommai's resignation while criticising the Maharashtra government's decision. He also called upon Kannada activists, writers, and artists to speak out in opposition to the Maharashtra government's decision.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah also attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for threatening the federal structure and urged the Centre to dissolve the Maharashtra coalition government.