Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says Maharashtra's claim on border issue not maintainable in SC

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Maharashtra's claim on the border issue was not maintainable in the Supreme Court.

Now that is the legal status. However, Maharashtra has challenged resolutions of state reorganization act. The

Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it’s maintainable or not. If we think from a constitutional angle, it is not maintainable. However, an argument is going on over maintainability and the matter is in the SC. Hence, we cannot comment on this issue at this stage. If I comment, it may influence the case. Whatever is our stand, our

advocates will represent it in SC, he added.

According to a report of TOI, Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport, Bommai said that many reports were considered before the state reorganization act.

We will present our legal, administrative and political stand there. We will not compromise on our stand, and we will convince Shah, Bommai added.