Karnataka CM Bommai slams Maharashtra opposition leaders have lost mental balance over border row

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Maharashtra's opposition leaders, claiming that they had lost their mental balance. Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka CM accused Opposition members in the state Assembly of trying to politicise the border row.

The statements of the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra State Assembly both inside and outside the House give an impression that they have lost their mental balance. Previously, NCP leaders had made a vain bid to draw political mileage out of it. This time, too, they have failed in their bid to do so, CM Bommai said.

At a time when people of both the states are maintaining cordial ties, doing business and travelling between the states, these leaders are trying to enter Karnataka on a large scale and stir up travel. Despite not having people’s support, they marched with party flags which shows that only members of Opposition parties and their office-bearers took part in it. It also shows quite clearly that the march was politically motivated, he said.

The Maharashtra LoP’s statement of trying to attack Karnataka like China shows his immaturity. He is, perhaps, not aware that Karnataka is in India. Like the Indian army did with Chinese troops on the LAC, the Karnataka police will drive back Maharashtra protesters. The Kannadigas are strong enough to drive them back,” he said.

In the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both the states agreed to maintain peace and accordingly, Karnataka has maintained law and order, not allowing any single untoward incident. Also, there has been no breach of promise by Karnataka and the movement of people has been normal, Bommai added. He further said Karnataka won’t allow any illegal activities.