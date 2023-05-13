Karnataka Election 2023: Uddhav Thackeray vows to remove BJP from Maharashtra after Karnataka

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Maharashtra government case, the Thackeray group's Assembly and MLC MLAs held a meeting at Matoshree to discuss their next strategy.

The meeting, which began at 12 p.m., was guided by Uddhav Thackeray, who discussed the verdict of a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court and the recent outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Thackeray assured the MLAs that he would remove the BJP from both Karnataka and Maharashtra, as the people do not appreciate the BJP's divisive politics.

During the meeting of MLAs, the Supreme Court's verdict was discussed and the outcome was explained to all the participants. They were informed that the verdict was in their favor and Uddhav Thackeray urged them to spread this information to the people so that they can have faith in the result. He emphasized the importance of communicating this message effectively to the public.

Next week, a meeting of district chiefs belonging to the Thackeray group has also been scheduled, during which similar instructions will be provided to them.

During the meeting, the Thackeray group's discussion centered around the Karnataka Assembly election results. The group highlighted that the BJP's defeat in the southern belt indicated that people were not happy with the party's divisive politics. Uddhav Thackeray reassured the MLAs that after removing the BJP from Karnataka, he will also ensure that the party is removed from Maharashtra.