Karni Sena opposes Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Diwas

Every year on January 1st, Bhima Koregaon celebrates Shaurya Diwas. Thousands of people gather from all across the state and country to pay tribute to the Victory Pillar. The Shaurya Diwas programme was disrupted in 2018 for various reasons, but it resumed peacefully. However, there appears to be a dispute this year. Ajay Sengar, the chief of the Maharashtra Karni Sena, has made a demand that has generated debate. The RPI Kharat group, on the other hand, has vigorously condemned Sengar's statement.



"How can the traitors who fought for the British be honoured on their bravery day?"Ajay Sengar told a news channel We demand that "Traitors' Bravery Day" not be observed. We will be demanding from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that the state government should put up a bulldozer and demolish it. This was not a communal battle. It was a battle against the British. All the Hindus and Buddhists in the country have been requested not to give it a communal character. "The January 1 event at Koregaon Bhima should be banned."

Sengar stated that a Karni Sena condolence meeting will be held on January 1. In addition, he stressed that Indians should not worship traitors fighting for the British. Sengar further claimed that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar used minor clashes to enhance his political clout.



Following Karni Sena's demand, RPI has also responded. "This demand of the Karni Sena is very inappropriate," stated Kharat group chief Sachin Kharat to the media. They must understand history. On January 1, 1818, a conflict broke out in Bhima Koregaon between Peshwas and Mahar soldiers of self-respect. The Mahar soldiers won this war. As a result, a victory pillar has been erected in Bhima Koregaon. "We demand that Ajay Sengar be arrested under the National Security Act by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra."



Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has also expressed his views on the matter. Speaking to the media, he said, "Some people keep making such demands on the support of the BJP." Now our focus is on the BJP. "We will see how they react to the issue."