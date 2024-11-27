Kartiki Wari 2024: Alandi Celebrates 728th Sanjeevan Samadhi of Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj; Check Palkhi Route and Timings

The atmosphere in Alandi is filled with deep devotion as lakhs of Warkaris gather to celebrate the 728th Sanjeevan Samadhi ceremony of Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj on Kartiki Ekadashi. This pilgrimage, which draws people from all corners of the state, is a heartfelt manifestation of love and devotion to Lord Vitthal, the region's beloved deity. The procession and rituals surrounding the ceremony have been vibrant and full of energy, with the air thick with devotion.

According to a traditional Abhanga, the soft sounds of the tal-mridunga along the banks of the Indrayani, the unceasing calls of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, and the saffron flag hoisted high create a sense of spiritual transcendence. The Warkaris, lost in devotion, dance joyfully, adding to the fragrance of devotion that fills Alandi. The atmosphere reached its zenith during the Palkhi procession of Mauli, where the streets overflowed with a sea of devotees carrying dindyas and Palkhi, all deeply immersed in their faith.

The ceremony, which saw over three and a half lakh devotees gathered in Alandi, also marked the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi. Devotees took a holy dip in the Indrayani River and visited the Sanjeevan Samadhi of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. Key religious spots like Indrayani Ghat, Haibat Baba Payri, Pundalik Temple, Narsimha Saraswati Maharaj Temple, Sant Jalaram Temple, Raghavdas Maharaj, Dnyaneshwar Wall, Saibaba Temple, Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Padmavati Temple, and others were thronged by devotees seeking darshan.

The grand procession started after the grand offering at 12:30 pm, followed by the decoration and attire of Mauli's silver mask. Around 1:30 pm, Mauli's procession began its journey for the city parade. The procession will pass through key locations including Shani Temple, Phulwale Dharamshala, Chakan Chowk, Bhairaba Chowk, and halted near Hajeri Maruti, where devotees presented abhanga songs in the presence of dindyawalas.

Todays Schedule

2 am to 3:30 am: Pavamaan Abhishek and Dudharathi.

3:30 am to 4:00 am: Panchopachara Puja by the hands of the Provincial Officer Khed.

3:00 am to 6:00 am: Kakda Bhajan at Muktai Mandapat Nandedkar Mandali Dindi No. 15

5 am to 11:30 am: Mahapuja of devotees (on the footstools of Shri)

12:30 pm to 1:00 pm: Mahanaivedya

4 pm to 7 pm: Rathotsav

4 pm to 6 pm: Kirtan Veena Mandapat H.B.P. Haribhau Badve.

8:30 pm to 9:00 pm: Dhupaarti

9 pm to 11 pm: Kirtan Veena Mandap Kendurkar

11 pm to 12 am: Khirapat Puja, Prasad distribution - Distribution of coconut prasad to Veena Mandap, Phadkari, Mankari, Dindi Pramukh, Sevakari in Shri's Gabbara