Karuna Dhananjay Munde announces new Shiv Shakti Party

Karuna Dhananjay Munde announced her new party on Thursday. The name of her new party will be Shiv Shakti Sena and this party will contest all the elections in Maharashtra, informed Munde. She also said that this time she will work for making Maharashtra free from corruption and appealed to the activists working for corruption free and community to join the party.

"There are scams worth thousands of crores in Maharashtra. Many exams have been canceled due to scams. From joining the party to contesting elections and becoming a minister, one cannot get posts without paying crores of rupees. Each minister commits scams worth Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore. Munde also announced. Corruption is done by ministers and officers, police officers are sacrificed, I have seen for 25 years. So now she wants to end it, she said.

There will be a big rally on January 30 in Ahmednagar. The party logo, party flag, symbol and code of conduct for contesting elections will be announced at the rally, Munde said. "My dream is to have a corruption free Maharashtra. Therefore, I wanted to meet Anna Hazare, a senior social worker working in the field. I contacted him several times, but he did not give me an appointment. But I didn't get the appointment, "she said. Munde also announced that she will contest the elections in Parli.