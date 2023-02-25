Kasba By Election: BJP alleges Ravindra Dhangekar attempts to cast bogus votes, files police complaint

Though campaigning stopped in the Kasba by-election, the political war did not stop. The BJP leaders are united against Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. A BJP delegation has lodged a police complaint against Dhangekar. The BJP has alleged that they violated the code of conduct.

Ravindra Dhangekar has alleged that the BJP has distributed money through the hands of the police. He also went on a fast against the BJP today. Dhangekar called off his fast after the police assured him of action. But now BJP leaders have become aggressive.

BJP’s Jagdish Mulik said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate was trying to cast bogus votes by bringing bogus voters to Kasba. We will not allow this attempt to succeed. We informed the police today about all of the locations where Mahavikas Aghadi leaders had planned to cast bogus votes."

"Even when the campaign was stopped at five o'clock yesterday, the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate faked a hunger strike. He campaigned behind this. Therefore, we have demanded to cancel their election application. For this, we are going to file a complaint with the Commission," said Jagdish Mulik.