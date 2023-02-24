Kasba Bypoll Election: "There was no discussion on Hindutva in entire election" claims BJP state president

Leaders of the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi have been camping for the past fifteen days on the occasion of by-elections in both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituencies. So, with today being the final day of campaigning, the atmosphere in both constituencies has become quite heated.

While campaigning for Hemant Rasne, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed Sharad Pawar. He stated that we have faith in the Kasba people. "We are in a position where the BJP and Mahayuti will receive 100% of the votes in this election. But the redevelopment in this area, which has stopped here in the past, is going to be completed by the double-engine government of Modiji and Eknathji."

While criticising Sharad Pawar, he said, "The anti-Hindutva stand that a leader of Sharad Pawar's meeting took, where he brought in Muslim people and voted for the Congress, was from Sharad Pawar's meeting."

"We have never discussed Hindus in the name of the Muslim community," he added. "This was not expected from Sharad Pawar; he should have stopped it." "We have never created a face like Hindutva versus others, so not a single Brahmin voter is upset," he added.