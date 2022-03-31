Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get closer to nature on vacation

One of the most loved Bollywood couples -- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal -- have taken time out to unwind on a peaceful vacation at a tropical location.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor shared a few glimpses from her holiday with her husband.

In the first photo, the couple can be seen enjoying a ride on a yacht. Vicky can be seen enjoying the breeze while sporting his shades. Katrina wore a colourful swimsuit and added a cap to her outfit.

In the next snap, Katrina can be seen sitting peacefully while her hair blows in the wind.

The last picture features a serene landscape of a little shack amidst vast greenery.

The post was flooded with likes and comments.

"Terrifically Fantabulous," a social media user wrote.

"What a beautiful morning," another added.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan and 'Merry Christmas' which also stars Vijay Sethupathy.

( With inputs from ANI )

