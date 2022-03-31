Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get closer to nature on vacation

By ANI | Published: March 31, 2022 02:25 PM2022-03-31T14:25:36+5:302022-03-31T14:35:12+5:30

One of the most loved Bollywood couples -- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal -- have taken time out to unwind on a peaceful vacation at a tropical location.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get closer to nature on vacation | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get closer to nature on vacation

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get closer to nature on vacation

Next

One of the most loved Bollywood couples -- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal -- have taken time out to unwind on a peaceful vacation at a tropical location.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor shared a few glimpses from her holiday with her husband.

In the first photo, the couple can be seen enjoying a ride on a yacht. Vicky can be seen enjoying the breeze while sporting his shades. Katrina wore a colourful swimsuit and added a cap to her outfit.

In the next snap, Katrina can be seen sitting peacefully while her hair blows in the wind.

The last picture features a serene landscape of a little shack amidst vast greenery.

The post was flooded with likes and comments.

"Terrifically Fantabulous," a social media user wrote.

"What a beautiful morning," another added.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan and 'Merry Christmas' which also stars Vijay Sethupathy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :InstagramVicky KaushalKatrina KaifTwitter and instagramInstagram and twitterFacebook-owned instagramInstagram for androidInstaVipul tuli