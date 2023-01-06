Kavha village wins Maha govt's tehsil-level beautiful village contest in Latur

Kavha village in Maharashtra's Latur has secured first position in a beautiful village contest organised by the state government, local officials said.

According to a report of PTI, The village got a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for coming first in the RR Patil Sundar Gram Puraskar Yojana 2021-22, they said.

Zilla Parishad CEO Abhinav Goyal, Block Development Officer Tukaram Bhalke, sarpanch Padmeenitai Sodle and deputy sarpanch Kishor Bhanudas Ghar as well as former ZP president Pratibhatai Patil Kavekar made valuable contributions in the win, they added.