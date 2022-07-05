"Keep NDRF ready, take people to safety" Eknath Shinde orders to collectors of city due to heavy rain

MUMBAI: In view of the meteorological department there are chances of torrential rains in the next few days, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself is in touch with the district collectors of all the districts in Konkan and directed NDRF personnel and other teams to be ready.

Especially in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur districts, the Chief Minister has directed the citizens to be informed about the rising water and flood situation due to rains and to make arrangements at appropriate places if they have to evacuate from the flood-hit areas. The Chief Minister is also keeping a close watch on the situation in Mumbai. Due to heavy rains in the district, some rivers have reached warning levels and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed to take precautions. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water levels of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Gadhi rivers are slightly below the warning level.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister directed the District Collector and the Water Resources Department to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions as the water of the Jagbudi and Kajli rivers is flowing at a warning level. The Chief Minister was also directed to keep a close watch on the situation in Chiplun and to warn the citizens by giving them repeated instructions.

The old Bhairi temple road is also underwater. The last few days have been marked by rains in Chiplun. However, it has been raining heavily since Monday morning. Due to this rain, up to three feet of water has accumulated in the premises of DBJ College on Mumbai-Goa highway. Narrow holes in this place block the flow of water from the hill at Ojharwadi. Therefore, there was a demand to build wide holes here. Although gutters have been constructed on both sides under the quadrangle, no arrangement has been made to carry sewage and rain water in the area. As its impact is felt every year, citizens have repeatedly made representations to the National Highways Department and the Municipal Council. However, that has been ignored. The road between the temple and Gypsy Corner was flooded due to heavy rains.



