Ketaki Chitale sent to police custody till May 18

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale's problem has increased after she posted an offensive Facebook post about NCP President Sharad Pawar. Ketaki Chitale has been remanded in police custody till May 18. Ketaki did not hire a lawyer in court, she argued in court herself. Ketaki was produced before the court in the morning. Police told the court that custody was needed to investigate the matter further.

Ketaki told the court that the post was not mine. I copied and posted it on social media. Is it a crime to express your feelings on social media? She also asked such a question. Ketaki did not hire a lawyer during the hearing, she argued in court. Ketaki said that I will not delete this post. "I have that right," she told the court.

Ketaki has so far been booked in several police stations across the state. A case has been registered at Powai Police Station in Mumbai, Gadge Nagar Police Station in Amravati and Nashik Cyber ​​Police today. Earlier, cases were registered against Ketaki in Kalwa, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, Sindhudurg, Akola, Goregaon in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Ketaki Chitale was produced in court today.

Ketaki Chitale's post has made the NCP aggressive. On Saturday evening, black ink and eggs were thrown at Chitale outside Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai by workers of NCP's women wing. Even today, agitations will be organized by NCP against Ketaki in different parts of the state.

The post had comments like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins” to criticise the former Maharashtra CM, whose party is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress.



