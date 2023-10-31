Key decisions taken in cabinet meeting over Maratha reservation – What you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened an emergency Cabinet meeting today to tackle the escalating protests in the state over the Maratha reservation issue. In an effort to find a resolution, the Cabinet made several critical decisions:

1. Approval of Justice Sandeep Shinde's Report:

The Cabinet unanimously approved Justice Sandeep Shinde's preliminary report, which focused on examining historical documents related to the Maratha Kunbi and Kunbi Maratha communities during the Nizam period of Marathwada. This decision aims to gather comprehensive insights into the community's historical status.

2. Backward Classes Commission to Investigate Social and Educational Backwardness:

The Cabinet decided to task the Backward Classes Commission with investigating the educational and social backwardness faced by the Maratha community. The commission will collect fresh empirical data to provide a more accurate assessment of the community's needs regarding reservations.

3. Formation of a Three-Member Advisory Committee:

To ensure a legally sound approach to addressing the Maratha reservation issue, the Cabinet established a three-member Advisory Committee. This committee will comprise Justice Maroti Gaikwad, Justice Sandeep Shinde, and will be chaired by Justice Dilip Bhosale. Its primary responsibility is to offer legal guidance to the government on how to implement Maratha reservations effectively.

Jarange Stands Firm Amidst Developments:

Meanwhile, prominent activist Manoj Jarange, who has been at the forefront of the Maratha reservation protests, reinforced the community's resolve to attain complete reservation. Despite the government's commitment to discussing Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas in a later cabinet meeting, Jarange remains unwavering in his stance.

Speaking at a news conference in his village, Antarwali Sarati, in Jalna district, Jarange emphasized that the Maratha community could not accept an "incomplete reservation." He insisted that the government should declare reservations for Marathas across the entire state. Jarange stressed the unity of Marathas, highlighting their shared heritage and familial bonds.

Jarange clarified that providing reservations to only specific sections of the community would not suffice. He pointed out that a substantial portion of Marathas already falls under the ambit of reservations, but it is crucial to extend these benefits to all remaining Marathas. To achieve this, Jarange called upon the government to hold a special legislative session and pass a resolution based on the committee's initial report, issuing Kunbi certificates. He emphasized that those who didn't wish to avail themselves of the certificate could choose not to do so.

An upcoming meeting of scholars from the Maratha community at Antarwali Sarati will delve further into the reservation issue.

Jarange stated that the Maratha activists are committed to peaceful protests and are not inciting violence. Their two primary programs—hunger strikes and a ban on political leaders entering villages—are intended to continue as peaceful demonstrations.

Regarding the reported resignations of public representatives over the quota demand, Jarange clarified that he had not asked anyone to resign. He encouraged public representatives, including MLAs, MPs, former MLAs, and MPs, to unite and secure reservations for the Maratha community's benefit. He also discouraged the idea of calling a bandh at this time and urged the government to keep public transportation services running.

Following a "satisfactory" morning discussion with Chief Minister Shinde, Jarange, who initiated his second hunger strike on October 25, began to drink water. This gesture is seen as a hopeful sign of progress in the ongoing negotiations.

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate:

In recent weeks, the Maratha community has staged widespread protests across the state, demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. In some areas, supporters of the quota have resorted to acts of vandalism and arson, including targeting the residences of certain politicians. The situation has escalated to the extent that a curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district due to the incidents of violence.