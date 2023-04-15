Khamgaon: Gram panchayats' unpaid bills disrupt water supply to 21 villages

For the past month, the water supply to 21 villages in Khamgaon tehsil has been discontinued because the gram panchayats have not paid their electricity bills.

It is important to note that 21 villages in Khamgaon tehsil were provided with a distinct water supply plan, sourced from the Man Project. However, the gram panchayats in charge of receiving the water have unpaid electricity bills amounting to Rs 60 lakh, which has resulted in the cessation of water supply for the past month.

Allegedly, the mismanagement of the Khamgaon sub-division of the water supply department of Zilla Parishad and gram panchayats has led to a shortage of funds to pay the electricity bills. Consequently, the residents of 21 villages are deprived of clean water for the past month. The unavailability of drinking water has forced villagers to travel long distances, endangering the health of citizens, especially children. The locals are urging the sarpanches and local representatives to take action and start a new water supply scheme.

Lakhanwada, Lakhanwada Khurd, Fatepur, Shirla, Ambetkali, Bori, Adgaon, Bothakaji, Shahapur, Gawandhala Kanchanpur, Asa, Dudha and several other villages are experiencing a shortage of water.