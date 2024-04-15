Khar Residents Demand BMC to Scrap Flawed Tender for East-West Connector Bridge Project

Khar residents have voiced deep disappointment over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s recently unveiled tender for the Khar East-West connector project. Previously enthusiastic about the initiative, residents now express dismay, with the local association opposing the proposed Khar bridge design, citing major flaws and urging the BMC to reconsider the tender.

On April 14, 2024, the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), Santacruz East Residents Association (SERA), and Khar-Santacruz Residents joined forces to convene a meeting at Khar Library. Attended by 50 key members, the gathering aimed to address concerns surrounding the Khar West/East Elevated Bridge.

The association reached a unanimous decision, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to scrap the current tender for the proposed design. They insist that the BMC must explore alternative solutions to enhance connectivity between the east and west. Furthermore, they emphasize the necessity of consulting and engaging in discussions with residents from both the western and eastern regions before presenting any new design proposals.

Following a review of the recent proposal for the Khar Elevated Bridge East-West Connector, the MNCDF has raised objections, citing a lack of consultation and the absence of necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from local traffic departments in the east and west.

MNCDF Chief Trivankumar Thakoor stated, "Prior to the latest proposal, no input or objections were sought from residents of the east or west. The BMC should have engaged in discussions with KRA, SERA, MNCDF, and other stakeholders. We fail to comprehend why the BMC is considering a flyover route through a residential area instead of adhering to the proposed bridge outlined in the DPR. The new proposal contradicts the BMC's report from August 31, 2017, which raised concerns about inconsistencies in design decisions, particularly regarding the sharpness of turns in the east. The bridge encroaches upon a garden, compromising the sole open space among a cluster of 100+ buildings and the only open space between road No. 1 and road No. 12 (east)."

According to residents, the proposed bridge traverses narrow roads containing schools and a hospital, presenting potential hazards. The project cost has escalated due to the BMC's decision to accommodate illegal encroachments and slum dwellers without clear feasibility assessments. Proposed roads leading from Abdul Hakim Chawk to Golibar are encroached upon, impeding the placement of bridge pillars. The proposed route in Santacruz East passes through residential areas, potentially causing disruptions if not modified. The cost of elevated bridge is running to a tune of Rs. 2,400 cores & not Rs. 1,200 cores, as per the resident’s association.