Kirit Somaiya has absconded with his son, claims Sanjay Raut

Over the last several days, a war of allegations has been going on between BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on various issues. The two leaders are seen blaming each other on different issues. Similarly, Sanjay Raut has claimed that Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya are absconding. Sanjay Raut tweeted that Somaiya along with his son has absconded. Also, didn't Mehul Choksi run away like this? This question has also been raised by Raut.

Kirit Somaiya is absconding with his son. By putting pressure on the judiciary, these thugs are trying to get away. Even if a forged document is created to mislead the court, the truth will prevail. Now the question is, where are these two thugs? Didn't Mehul Choksi run away like this?

Wherever Mehul Choksi is, Somaiya has also gone there? This question has been raised by Raut. These people have looted public money. These people are afraid to flee the country for fear of action. They have a mafia gang. BJP is not talking about this issue. Does BJP support Vikrant scam? This question has been raised by Raut. The scope of this crime is state and nationwide. Raut also warned that some more cases would come out.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya of financial bungling, alleging that while he had collected about Rs 57 crore from the people as part of a campaign to save the INS Vikrant but the fund wasn't submitted to the state exchequer.