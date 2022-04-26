'Kirit Somaiya injured himself by putting tomato sauce under his lips', claims says Sanjay Raut

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that ruling party workers in the state were attacking BJP leaders with the help of the police. Reacting to this allegation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has slammed BJP. 'What happened when the protesters were attacked? If someone is walking around with tomato sauce under his chin and is demanding President's rule in the state, he should be ignored, 'said Raut. (Sanjay Raut On Kirit Somaiya)

While talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut attacked BJP leaders. If the leaders of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are lecturing on democracy, then it is a matter of happiness. However, such statements are being made due to the uneasiness of not coming to power, 'Raut has replied to Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that Hitlerism was going on in Maharashtra. Responding to the allegation, Fadnavis said, "Those who know Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra will know that there is no democratic government like Maharashtra." In Uttar Pradesh, there have been 17 murders and rapes in the last three months. The Assam government has arrested Jignesh Mewani, an independent MLA from Gujarat. Because he had tweeted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What is the significance of Mewani being re-arrested after being granted bail? Devendra Fadnavis should also speak on this, 'said Raut.