Kirit Somaiya: 'Uddhav Thackeray sold his religion for chair'

The ED has taken action against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar. ED has taken possession of 11 flats of Nilambari Project, Saibaba Housing Pvt. Ltd. in Thane. After this action, BJP leaders have demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister on the issue of morality. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has also criticized the CM in harsh words.

The ED in a statement the attached properties, including 11 residential units in 'Neelambari' project in Thane, are part of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law. A probe is also underway.

Speaking to media in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kirit Somaiya said, "Uddhav Thackeray sold his life and religion for a chair (CM post). Therefore, no matter how many allegations are made against him, he will not resign from his post of Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray is clinging to the Chief Minister's chair. Thackeray was aware that his scams would come out in the future and his resignation would be demanded. That is why he did not accept the resignation of Nawab Malik, "said Somaiya.

He further said, "There is no question of resignation of Nawab Malik, who has been providing terror funding to traitors," said Uddhav Thackeray. But the people of Maharashtra will not allow this to continue. Our fight is not to overthrow the government or to get anyone to resign. However, BJP's fight is to free Maharashtra from scammers, "said Somaiya.