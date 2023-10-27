Kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar passes away at 88 In Nerul

Renowned Kirtankar and preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness at his home in Nerul on Thursday. His demise is mourned by the Varkari and Satarkar community, where he had a significant following. He is survived by his two daughters, Bhagwati Maharaj and Raseshwari Sonkar, entrusted with continuing his spiritual legacy. His wife, Rukmini, also known as Mai Sahib, had passed away in February at the age of 85.

Baba Maharaj Satarkar's body was placed for darshan at the Vithal Rukmini temple in Nerul, and the final rites are scheduled for 5 pm on Friday. His passing has brought an outpouring of tributes from the community and prominent figures.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by Minister Girish Mahajan and Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, paid their respects at the Nerul temple. CM Shinde described Satarkar as the ambassador of Bhagvat Dharma, praising his efforts to spread the sweetness of Kirtan in every household. He also acknowledged Satarkar's global impact, extending beyond the country's borders. The Kirtankar's contributions to the Bhagwat and Bhakti communities of Maharashtra have left an indelible mark. His teachings will be remembered for generations to come.

About Baba Maharaj Satarkar

Born on February 5, 1936, in Satara to Gore Satarkar family, Satarkar studied law. He then carried on the 135-year legacy of the Varkari community to which his family belongs, taking up kirtan and preaching handed down to him by three generations. Satarkar family is ranked among the highest kirtankars of the Varkari community. Educated in English medium till standard 10, he used Kirtan for social reforms to bring about changes in society. He gained knowledge from his cousins Appa Maharaj and Anna Maharaj in altruism. From the age of 11 years, he took lessons in classical music from Purohit Buva and Latafat Hussain Khan of the Agra family.

After the demise of Appa Maharaj in 1962, he took over the tradition of the Satarkar family to hold Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palki festivities promoting kirtan and holding pravachan sessions. He had been organizing Kirtan weeks in various places in the State.