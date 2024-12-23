Kisan Samman Diwas 2024: Centre Sanctions 20 Lakh Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

A program was organised on Monday, December 23, at the Central Government's Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Maharashtra's Pune city to mark Kisan Samman Diwas 2024. The event was attended by Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During the program, Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a major announcement for the rural poor of Maharashtra. He declared that 19.66 lakh houses will be provided to the rural poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) this year.

“I am the son-in-law of Maharashtra, and Devendra Fadnavis is my younger brother,” Chouhan said during his speech. He added, “Our efforts are focused on increasing farmers’ incomes while ensuring sustainable agricultural practices for future generations. When Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture Minister, the budget allocation was Rs 23,000 crore. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this has increased to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.”

Chouhan said the government’s commitment to providing housing for the poor, stating: “Every poor person should have a solid house of their own. So far, over 6 lakh people in Maharashtra have benefitted from PMAY, and now, an additional 13.29 lakh houses have been approved. In total, the state will receive approximately 20 lakh houses within the next year. Those who didn’t receive a house earlier will now be included in the scheme.”

Chouhan also announced a relaxation of eligibility conditions under the PMAY-Gramin. Families in rural areas who own a two-wheeler, motorised fishing boat, landline phone, or refrigerator will now be eligible for the scheme. Furthermore, the monthly income limit has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, allowing more families to benefit.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, this year the Central Government had sanctioned six and a half lakh houses which will be increased to an additional 13 lakh houses for the state...This is a very big gift given to the state by the Central Government. So far 26 lakh people have registered, out of which 20 lakh people will be given houses, this is historic."

— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

He added, “Out of the 26 lakh people registered in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, many will now receive houses, as the eligibility criteria have been relaxed. For those left out previously, a new survey will be conducted to ensure truly homeless individuals receive housing. Prime Minister Modi has committed to providing homes for all homeless individuals within the next five years.”

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-hit Parbhani CM Fadnavis alleged that Gandhi is doing politics over the issued and spreading hatred among the people on caste lines. "Rahul Gandhi has come here only for political purposes, this was just a political meeting, an attempt to create hatred among people on caste lines, he has been doing this work for the last many years, so I think his work of spreading hatred, he has completed it today in Parbhani," he added.

"The government of Maharashtra is sensitive, so we have announced a judicial inquiry into this entire matter. All the truth will come out in the judicial inquiry. Nothing will be hidden, there is no reason for it and if it is revealed in that investigation that the death has happened due to assault or any other reason, then no one will be spared and the strictest action will be taken," said Maharashtra CM.