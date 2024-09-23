Kolhapur: 12-Foot-Long King Cobra Found in Kalasgade, Video Emerges

Kolhapur: A 12-foot-long king cobra snake was found in Kalasgade on Sunday, causing a stir among villagers and forest officials. A large crowd gathered to see the snake, but forest officials safely captured it using a noose and released it back into the wild without harm.

After receiving reports of the king cobra in Kalsagade on Sunday, Chief Conservator of Forests Ramanuj and Deputy Conservator of Forests G. Guru Prasad inspected the area. With the help of the Rapid Response Team and an elephant handler group from Parle, they successfully captured the snake and released it back into its natural habitat.