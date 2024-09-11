Kolhapur Accident: Three Youths Killed in Truck-Bolero Collision in Radhanagari

On the state highway between Sarwade and Mangevadi in Devgad, a tragic collision between a truck and a Bolero has resulted in the death of three young men from Solankur (Radhanagari taluka) at the scene. Four others have been seriously injured. The accident took place near the Sunyavanshi Chavan field, within the Sarwade and Mangevadi areas of Radhanagari taluka. The deceased are Shubham Chandrakant Dhavre (28), Akash Ananda Parit (23), and Rohan Sambhaji Lohar (24), all from Solankur. The injured individuals are Ritwik Rajendra Patil, Bharat Dhanaji Patil, Saurabh Suresh Teli, and Sambhaji Lohar.

According to reports, the accident occurred at approximately 12:30 AM on September 11, 2024. A truck (registration number KA28 AA 8206) collided head-on with a Bolero (MH 42 H 3064) near a river bridge in Sarwade, on a westward curve. The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Shubham Dhavre, Akash Parit, and Rohan Lohar, while the four others sustained serious injuries. Rajendra Manohar Lohar (41), a resident of Solankur, has filed a complaint against the unknown truck driver. The Radhanagari police have recorded the incident, and initial investigations suggest that the truck driver fled the scene without providing any aid. The accident has deeply affected the local community, leading to widespread mourning.