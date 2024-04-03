Kolhapur: Anti-Corruption Department Arrests Female Head Constable for Taking Bribe

A female head constable from Gadhinglaj police station was apprehended by the anti-corruption department for accepting a Rs. 2,000 bribes. Identified as Rekha Bhairu Lohar (39 years old, residing at Harli Road, Near Lakshminagar, Bhadgaon, Distt. Gadhinglaj), this incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday (2nd), causing unrest in the city and the taluka.

Further information from the police revealed that in December 2023, a couple in Gadhinglaj police station faced property damage charges. Lohar had asked for two thousand rupees to refrain from taking legal action against him for the offense.

Simultaneously, a complaint was filed with the Anti-Corruption Department, leading to a sting operation at Gadhinglaj Police Station. Lohar was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant at the station.

Under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sardar Nale, a team comprising police inspectors Asma Mulla, Prakash Bhandare, Ajay Chavan, Sudhir Patil, and Poonam Patil executed this operation.