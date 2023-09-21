Kolhapur: Clash breaks out between Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde faction over Ganpati Idol installation

A dispute between two groups over the installation of the Ganpati idol at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kolhapur posed a significant challenge for the police administration on Thursday. One group insisted on installing the idol, while the other vehemently opposed it.

The ongoing dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde in the state has sparked strong discontent among devotees celebrating Ganeshotsav in Kolhapur city. This year, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, there exist two factions representing the Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde faction within the Samyukta Mitra Mandal.

A dispute arose between these two groups regarding the installation of the Ganapati idol. Consequently, during a meeting with the police administration, it was decided that the auto drivers who established this Mandal would be responsible for celebrating Ganeshotsav, and the members of the Thackeray-Shinde group would not participate. Both groups reached a mutual agreement on this decision.

However, during the night, workers from the Shinde group brought a 21-foot idol to the pandal and installed it without prior notice. This action incited anger among the Thackeray group's workers. On Thursday, the Thackeray group decided to install their own Ganapati idol in the same pandal. This move was met with strong opposition from the Shinde group. Consequently, the atmosphere became highly tense, and the police attempted to persuade both groups not to engage in behaviour that could disrupt the festival. However, both groups remained firm in their positions.