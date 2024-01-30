Kolhapur: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Urges Gokul Dudh Sangh to Preserve the Organisation

Kolhapur: Although milk is perishable, it is one of the purest products. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that due to mismanagement, milk unions in Maharashtra have been left hanging and appealed to the people not to let anyone's eyes go to 'Gokul', which is doing a job that is not only beneficial to Maharashtra but also the country.

He was speaking at a function to distribute gifts to organizations, lay the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art Loni-Pedha project and petrol pump, and distribute of 'Gokul Shri' award on the occasion of the Diamond Festival Year celebrations of 'Gokul' Milk Sangh on Monday. Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif presided over the function.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said that if the institutions are not run properly, the district has to pay a heavy price. Some ran district banks incorrectly and had to go to jail. Even today, district banks do not operate without government guarantees. Although this is true, the functioning of the district banks of Kolhapur, Pune, and Satara is exemplary. 'Gokul' has contributed to the White Revolution. He also instructed the organizers to give greater monetary prizes to Gokul Shri winners.

Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif said that the soil and water of Kolhapur are strong, so milk has a different taste. Amul tried many times, but they did not succeed here.

Gokul president Arun Dongle said, "We are listening to the complaints of those who do not have cows and buffaloes and taking action. Fix errors in milk subsidy with weight forks. MLA Rajesh Patil, K.P. Patil, Sanjay Ghatge, A.Y. Patil, Babasaheb Patil-Asurlekar, Bhaiya Mane, and others were present.

My relationship with Kolhapur is different as I did my college education here, I have been to Kolhapur many times, but this was the first time I came to 'Gokul'. There are differences when working in political life, but you don't want to work with anything in mind. Pawar said that politics cannot be brought into cooperative societies.

Dada, don't want MLAship, but give 'Gokul'

Those who come to meet me in Kolhapur request me, 'Dada, don't want an MLA, but give me the post of director of Gokul'. This is being discussed in the political circles of Kolhapur. Ajit Pawar said that the number of people coming to ask him for a letter for the job of 'Gokul' is not less.

Meeting today on lapses in milk subsidy

"There are some flaws in the milk subsidy decision. I will hold a meeting with the dairy secretary on Tuesday and take a stand to provide relief to my farmers," Pawar said.

Dada's words matter for the presidency

The leaders had promised to make Gokul its president for two years. However, Arun Dongle made a public statement that Ajitdada's words were important in the decision

Satej Patil's absence discussed

MlAs Satej Patil, Jayant Asgaonkar, Rituraj Patil, Vinay Kore, Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Prakash Abitkar, and MPs Sanjay Mandlik and Dhairyashil Mane were invited to the function. However, none of these leaders were present, while the presence of former Shiv Sena (Ubatha) MLA Sanjay Ghatge was a talking point.