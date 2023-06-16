Kolhapur: Minor girl forced into marriage and subjected to abuse

The girl, who was just 16 years old, was forcefully taken away and married against her will. By the time she turned 18, she already had a six-month-old son. Due to continuous physical and mental abuse from her husband's relatives, including her husband himself, the victim decided to seek help from the Child Welfare Committee and file a complaint. A case was then filed against the victim's husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law at the Shiroli MIDC police station.

The individuals involved in the case have been identified as Nitin Bapu More, her father-in-law Bapu More, and her mother-in-law Sita Bapu More. Approximately two years ago, Nitin More abducted a 16-year-old girl from Hatkanangle taluka and forcefully married her. Before she turned 18, she was coerced into giving birth, and now she has a six-month-old son. The victim endured constant physical and mental abuse from her husband, mother-in-law, and other relatives. Just two days ago, her husband brutally assaulted her. Overwhelmed by the torment, the victim and her mother decided to seek help from the child welfare committee.

Following a letter issued by the Child Welfare Committee, the Shiroli MIDC police station has taken action by registering a case against the victim's husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law. The police have filed charges under the Abduction of a minor girl, child marriage, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Priyadarshini Chorge and Mangal Pawar, former chairpersons of the Child Welfare Committee, advised the victim to go to the Shiroli police station and file a complaint. However, the Shiroli police directed the victim to approach the Karveer police station. Unfortunately, the Karveer police did not respond to her plea. Eventually, the Shiroli police took action and registered a case against the suspects after receiving a letter from the Child Welfare Committee.