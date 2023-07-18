Kolhapur: Protest erupts at college after student wearing 'saffron gamcha' asked to leave

A significant controversy surrounding the hijab has arisen at Vivekananda College in Kolhapur. The issue started when a student wore a saffron gamcha in the classroom, and the teacher asked the student to leave, which angered the other students. As a result, tension escalated on the college premises for a period of time.

As per reports in News 18 Lokmat, Vivekananda College in Kolhapur experienced a tense situation related to the hijab. The dispute intensified when a student, who was wearing a saffron gamcha, was asked to leave the classroom. This action triggered anger among other students who questioned why Muslim girls wear hijabs in class. In response, the students protested against this decision within the college premises and gathered outside the college as well. Following the eviction of students from classes at the college, enraged students staged a sit-in protest in front of the college office. During the protest, slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' were chanted by the students. However, the college administration has not yet provided any official statement regarding the incident.