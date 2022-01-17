Kolhapur: Senior leader Prof N. D. Patil passes away

Maharashtra senior leader N. D. Patil passed away on Monday. In the last seventy years of social and political life of Maharashtra, N. D. Patil's condition became critical on Sunday. He was being treated at a private hospital in Kolhapur. But he did not respond well to treatment. Eventually, he lost his life during the treatment. N. D. Patil was admitted to the hospital. But when he got there, he stopped talking because of two strokes in a row. Doctors were closely monitoring his treatment. N. D. Patil's health was deteriorating.

N. D. Patil was working for more than 70 years to raise the voice for farmers and hard working people. He spent his entire life for the progressive movement. ND Patil was born on 15th July 1929 at Dhavali (Nagaon) in Sangli district to a farming family.

