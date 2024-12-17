Kolhapur Shocker: 30-Year Old Bank Employee Dies After Football Match in Kalamba

Mahesh Dhamraj Kamble (30), a resident of Nirman Chowk, Sambhajinagar, tragically died of a heart attack on Sunday afternoon (15th) after playing football at a turf in Kalamba. He collapsed at home shortly after returning from the game. Mahesh, employed as a recovery representative at a private bank, lived with his wife and five-year-old daughter.

On his day off, he went to play football with friends. During the game, he experienced discomfort and took a short rest. Later, he visited a private hospital on Ring Road for a check-up. Upon returning home, he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed. His friends rushed him to CPR Hospital and later transferred him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead before further treatment could be administered.