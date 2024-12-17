Kolhapur Shocker: School Principal Arrested for Alleged Unnatural Act with Minor Student

In a distressing incident, the principal of Y.V. Residential Academy, Kasba Beed (Tal. Karveer), has been arrested for allegedly committing an unnatural act with a minor student. The incident took place on December 8, with the victim's parents filing a complaint at Karveer Police Station on December 15. Following the complaint, police apprehended the accused, Pradeep Krishnat Nalawade (33), originally from Dhamod, Tal. Radhanagari, currently residing in Kasba Beed.

According to Karveer police, Y.V. Academy, located near Beedshed Phata in Kasba Beed, has 94 students enrolled, including 23 boys and six girls residing on campus. On the night of December 8, around 11:30 PM, the principal, Pradeep Nalawade, reportedly summoned a minor boy to his room on the second floor and committed the offense. The frightened boy revealed the incident to his parents a week later, prompting them to file a complaint. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Given the gravity of the situation, police swiftly arrested Nalawade. After being presented in court, he was remanded to police custody until December 18. Sub-Inspector Natha Galve is leading the investigation.

Inspector Kishor Shinde conducted a detailed interrogation of the accused. As Nalawade is the academy's head, the investigation is being broadened to determine if other students may have suffered similar abuse. Authorities are carefully gathering information from the students. The academy employs two female teachers and three male teachers, with two of the male teachers residing on campus. The incident has sparked significant concern within the educational community. Parents entrust academies with their children's safety, making such incidents deeply alarming. The case has prompted urgent discussions about student welfare and institutional accountability.

