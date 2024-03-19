Kolhapur Students Create Record-Breaking Human Rangoli to Promote Voting Awareness

Kolhapur: As many as 10,495 students performed a record human rangolis at Gandhi Maidan in Kolhapur city on Tuesday morning as part of the Voter Awareness Campaign launched under the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

More than 300 schools in the city participated this year, helping the district set a new national record. The Global Records and Research Foundation's "National Record" and "Asia Pacific Record" were recorded. District Collector Amol Yedge dedicated the award to the students, their parents, and all the teachers present on the occasion.

District Collector Yedge said that the initiative, which has been registered at the national level, will send a good message to the voters, which will definitely add to the increase in the voting percentage. Municipal Commissioner K Manjulakshmi, Chief Executive Officer Santosh Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police Jayshree Desai, Additional Municipal Commissioner Keshav Jadhav, Deputy Collector Sampat Khilari, District Deputy Registrar and Nodal Officer SVEEP Neelkanth Kare, Inspector of Global Records and Research Foundation Dr Mahesh Kadam, Varsha Parit and Dhaygude were present on the occasion.

District Collector Amol Yedge said that the program has been successful with the help of students with the aim of increasing the voting percentage by creating awareness so that more voters can exercise their right to vote for the general elections in 2024. He said the message would go out to all voters in the district that they should come out and vote on May 7. He also appealed to the people to participate in the biggest celebration of democracy and strengthen democracy by exercising their right to vote.



Chief Executive Officer Santosh Patil said that citizens should exercise their rights in the elections, which are the biggest festivals in democracy. He said students are already being informed about their democracy and electoral process through such initiatives.

Later, Dr Mahesh Kadam, Inspector, Global Records and Research Foundation, announced that such an initiative has been registered in India after the city of Chennai. Dr. Kadam presented the certificate and memento of this record to the District Officer, Commissioner, and Chief Executive Officer.

