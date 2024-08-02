Kolhapur: Tractor Overturns While Crossing Krishna River in Ichalkaranji, Several Swept Away

Published: August 2, 2024

Kolhapur: Tractor Overturns While Crossing Krishna River in Ichalkaranji, Several Swept Away

A tractor crossing the Krishna River in Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur district, overturned on Friday, resulting in 7 to 8 people being swept away by the raging waters, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ANI reported.

According to reports, the incident took place as the tractor attempted to cross the river. Local authorities quickly responded to the scene, and an NDRF team stationed at Shitol has been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations. Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the missing individuals. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

