Kolhapur: Two suspects arrested in Santosh Shinde suicide case

Two suspects, who were arrested in relation to the suicide of Santosh Shinde in Gadhinglaj, Kolhapur district, have been remanded to five-day police custody. Santosh Shinde, a businessman, tragically took his own life along with his wife and son three days ago. In his suicide note, Santosh Shinde mentioned the names of four individuals. In response to the incident, the police promptly filed a case and apprehended two suspects based on the charges.

The suicide note left by Shinde revealed the names of former corporator Shubhada Patil and police officer Rahul Raut, accusing them of mentally harassing his family. Both individuals were arrested by the Kolhapur police and presented in court today. However, the police are still searching for two more individuals connected to the case. The suicide note also mentioned Vishal Banekar and Santosh Pate from Pune, linking them to financial transactions. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case.

Shubhada and Rahul, who were named in the suicide note, were apprehended by a Kolhapur police team from Solapur on Sunday evening. They were found hiding in a hotel in Solapur. After being taken into custody, they were presented in court, which subsequently remanded them to five-day police custody. According to the suicide note, the duo was accused of mentally harassing Santosh Shinde's family.