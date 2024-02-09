Kolhapuri Artist Nagesh Hankare's Painting Wins the Prestigious International Watercolor Society of Serbia Award

Kolhapur: Artist Nagesh Hankare's watercolor painting 'Beauty of Nature in the Himalayas' has won an award from the International Watercolor Society (IWS) of Serbia. His paintings have been selected for the award from drawings from many countries around the world.

IWS is a global organization founded in 2012 to provide a platform for painters working in watercolor. Artist Nagesh Hankare's watercolor painting Beauty of Nature in the Himalayas has been selected for the award. In addition, five of his paintings have also been selected for watercolor painting competitions and exhibitions organized by the International Water Society in five countries. His paintings will be exhibited at art galleries in Poland, Turkey, Serbia, Nepal, Iran and Ecuador.

Nagesh Hankare hails from Kothali in Shirol taluka and has been working in the field of art for the last 30 years. Hankare, who was an art teacher at Korgaonkar High School, has been honored by several institutions. He was recently honored with the 'Brand Kolhapur' award. Two of his paintings have been selected for an exhibition at the Government Museum of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, which will continue for a month at the Shimla Museum. His acrylic medium painting Beauty of Nature II has also been selected for the state art exhibition to be held at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai.