Kolhapuri Chappals Now Embedded with QR Codes to Preserve Authenticity, First of its Kind Project in the World

Kolhapur: The world-famous Kolhapuri chappal, which is the cultural identity of Kolhapur and Maharashtra has now been combined with the latest technology. Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Leather Development Corporation (LIDCOM) have launched a new set of shoes based on the latest technology 'Blockchain' for sale on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee Year to provide authentic and durable Kolhapuri slippers to consumers. The QR code initiative was unveiled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. The NFC tag embedded will curb the sale of fake slippers. This is the first time in the world that technology has been used in footwear.

The artisans of Kolhapur are known for making Kolhapuri chappals. Special skins are required for these chappals. That's why these slippers are well-known all over the world. These Kolhapuri chappals come for sale from Belgaum and Karnataka in the border areas including Kolhapur. As a result, fake shoes are also sold and consumers are duped; But with blockchain technology, customers will understand the reliability of this Kolhapuri slipper with one click, said Managing Director Dhammajyoti Gajbhiye.

What is blockchain technology?

Blockchain technology was first used for cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in 2008. Due to reliability and transparency, no changes can be made to this technology. Gaurav Somvanshi did this first experiment in the world from an application from a startup of Amartec Innovations for Kolhapuri slippers. A small chip is installed inside the slipper. As soon as the slipper is scanned with a mobile phone, customers get information about where it was made, the name of its craftsman, where the leather was brought from, and what animal it belongs to. This technology will provide information about everything from the history of the product, and the process of its production to the sale, and it will also be able to identify whether the Kolhapuri slippers are fake or fake in one click.

Amol Shinde, manager of Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Leather Development Corporation, said the slippers are being manufactured at a factory in Subhashnagar.

The customer's name on the chip

The feature is that after the customer buys the slipper, the NFC tag is embedded and the name of the concerned customer is also added to the trace on the basis of the computer. It can't be changed.

Praise from Aamir Khan

Gaurav Somvanshi informed actor Aamir Khan about Kolhapuri chappals tagged with QR codes and embedded NFC tags at an event organized by Paani Foundation at Balewadi Stadium in Pune on February 29. He also added his name to the trace of Kolhapuri slippers he had gifted him. Aamir heaped praise on Lidcom's innovative project.

Kolhapuri Slippers received the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag in 2009. The tag is meant to preserve the authenticity of the product and protect the artisans' interests.



