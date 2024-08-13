Kolkata Rape Murder: Supriya Sule Demands Justice and Swift Action in RG Kar Medical College Incident

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule has called for immediate and decisive action in response to the tragic rape-murder incident involving a student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sule, reflecting on the grave situation, emphasized the alarming frequency of such crimes across the nation and strongly condemned them.Sule expressed deep sorrow over the incident, highlighting the urgent need for justice for the victim's family. She stated, "We couldn't save our daughter from this incident, but such incidents must not happen again." Her remarks underscore a broader call for systemic changes to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The MP voiced her confidence in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ability to address the crisis promptly. "We believe that Mamata Banerjee will take action quickly," Sule remarked, urging the authorities to expedite the legal process through a fast-track court to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice without delay. The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found in the hospital's seminar room of West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. Sanjoy Roy, an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested on Saturday. The police said after committing the crime, the accused went to a police barrack and slept till Friday morning. Investigation revealed that the arrested man was also a member of a welfare unit of the Kolkata Police. The 33-year-old accused, who had joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019, was married at least four times and known as a “womaniser”, the police added.

Sanjoy Roy, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the incident happened. Resident doctors at government hospitals across the country held protests on Monday over the case, with those in West Bengal and Delhi going on an indefinite strike that hit OPD services and non-emergency surgeries. In Kolkata, over the past three days, junior doctors had been attending only to emergency duties, but as of Monday morning, they stopped that too.

The move comes in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) which said the “strike won't stop unless justice is served and our demands are met”. Sule's statement comes at a time when public outrage and demand for justice are at a peak. The tragic event has sparked widespread calls for reform and greater protection for women across the country. The NCP (SCP) continues to advocate for swift legal proceedings and comprehensive measures to prevent future incidents, emphasizing the critical need for both justice and systemic change.



