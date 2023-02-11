Konkan division officials start copy mukt awareness drive to curb cheating during board exams

Konkan division authorities have started a copy mukt awareness drive to curb cheating during the SSC and HSC exams to be held in Maharashtra in February and March, an official said.

Launching the drive on Friday, Konkan divisional commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar said apart from the awareness drive involving students, parents, teachers and the management of institutions, strict measures will be taken at exam centres to curb copying.

The Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has withdrawn the decision to distribute question papers for the board exams 10 minutes before the scheduled time from this year.

Students will receive question papers at 11am (instead of 10.50am) for the morning session and at 3pm (rather than 2.50pm) for the afternoon session.