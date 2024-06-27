Konkan Railway Announces Mega Block Starting from June 30: Check Details Inside

For the Maintenance work at Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, Mumbai, Konkan Railway has announced one-month mega block from June 30 to July 30. As a result, the schedules of Netravati and Matsyagandha Express trains by Konkan Railway have been altered. Both trains will now only run up to Panvel station during this period.

Netravati Express (16346) from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal will now terminate at Panvel station from June 30 to July 30, Consequently, the section between Panvel and Lokmanya Tilak Terminal for this train will be inactive. Similarly, Matsyagandha Express (12620) from Mangaluru Central to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal will end its journey at Panvel station. The return trips for these trains will also commence from Panvel station.

Netravati Express (16345) from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Thiruvananthapuram Central will depart from Panvel station instead of its original origin station. This service will run daily at 12:50 PM from July 1st to July 30th. Matsyagandha Express (12619) from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Mangaluru Central will also start its journey from Panvel, departing daily at 4:25 PM, as communicated by Konkan Railway.