Konkan Railway Update: Revised Schedule Announced for Eight Non-Monsoon Trains from November 1 - Check Timings Here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 30, 2024 05:20 PM2024-10-30T17:20:20+5:302024-10-30T17:26:03+5:30
The Konkan Railway has announced changes to the timetables of eight non-monsoon trains operating on various routes. The revised schedule will take effect from November 1.
Passengers traveling along the Konkan Railway line are advised to check for changes in departure and arrival times at select stations. Key routes affected by the adjustments include trains connecting Karmali, Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, Mangaluru, and Porbandar.
The revised timings are as follows:
|Train No.
|Station
|Notified Timings
|Revised Timings
|Journey Commences From
|22116 Karmali - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express
|Kankavali
|16:20 / 16:22
|16:32 / 16:34
|07/11/2024
|12741 Vasco Da Gama - Patna Express
|Ratnagiri
|00:50 / 00:55
|00:35 / 00:40
|06/11/2024
|10103 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Mandovi Express
|Adavali
|14:06 / 14:08
|14:03 / 14:05
|01/11/2024
|12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express
|Chiplun
|19:46 / 19:48
|19:40 / 19:42
|01/11/2024
|12977 Ernakulam Jn. - Ajmer Express
|Tirur
|23:49 / 23:50
|23:29 / 23:30
|03/11/2024
|20909 Kochuveli - Porbandar Express
|Porbandar
|Arrival 07:25
|Arrival 07:15
|03/11/2024
|19260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express
|Mangaon
|01:24 / 01:26
|01:35 / 01:37
|05/11/2024
|20910 Porbandar - Kochuveli Express
|Porbandar
|Departure 18:40
|Departure 18:55
|07/11/2024
|Wansjaliya
|19:07 / 19:08
|19:21 / 19:22
Passengers are advised to check the updated schedules before travel.