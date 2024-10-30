Konkan Railway Update: Revised Schedule Announced for Eight Non-Monsoon Trains from November 1 - Check Timings Here

The Konkan Railway has announced changes to the timetables of eight non-monsoon trains operating on various routes. The revised schedule will take effect from November 1.

Passengers traveling along the Konkan Railway line are advised to check for changes in departure and arrival times at select stations. Key routes affected by the adjustments include trains connecting Karmali, Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, Mangaluru, and Porbandar.

The revised timings are as follows:

Train No. Station Notified Timings Revised Timings Journey Commences From 22116 Karmali - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express Kankavali 16:20 / 16:22 16:32 / 16:34 07/11/2024 12741 Vasco Da Gama - Patna Express Ratnagiri 00:50 / 00:55 00:35 / 00:40 06/11/2024 10103 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Mandovi Express Adavali 14:06 / 14:08 14:03 / 14:05 01/11/2024 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express Chiplun 19:46 / 19:48 19:40 / 19:42 01/11/2024 12977 Ernakulam Jn. - Ajmer Express Tirur 23:49 / 23:50 23:29 / 23:30 03/11/2024 20909 Kochuveli - Porbandar Express Porbandar Arrival 07:25 Arrival 07:15 03/11/2024 19260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express Mangaon 01:24 / 01:26 01:35 / 01:37 05/11/2024 20910 Porbandar - Kochuveli Express Porbandar Departure 18:40 Departure 18:55 07/11/2024 Wansjaliya 19:07 / 19:08 19:21 / 19:22

Passengers are advised to check the updated schedules before travel.