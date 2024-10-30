Konkan Railway Update: Revised Schedule Announced for Eight Non-Monsoon Trains from November 1 - Check Timings Here

The Konkan Railway has announced changes to the timetables of eight non-monsoon trains operating on various routes. The revised schedule will take effect from November 1.

Passengers traveling along the Konkan Railway line are advised to check for changes in departure and arrival times at select stations. Key routes affected by the adjustments include trains connecting Karmali, Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, Mangaluru, and Porbandar.

The revised timings are as follows:

Train No.StationNotified TimingsRevised TimingsJourney Commences From
22116 Karmali - Lokmanya Tilak (T) ExpressKankavali16:20 / 16:2216:32 / 16:3407/11/2024
12741 Vasco Da Gama - Patna ExpressRatnagiri00:50 / 00:5500:35 / 00:4006/11/2024
10103 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Mandovi ExpressAdavali14:06 / 14:0814:03 / 14:0501/11/2024
12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha ExpressChiplun19:46 / 19:4819:40 / 19:4201/11/2024
12977 Ernakulam Jn. - Ajmer ExpressTirur23:49 / 23:5023:29 / 23:3003/11/2024
20909 Kochuveli - Porbandar ExpressPorbandarArrival 07:25Arrival 07:1503/11/2024
19260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli ExpressMangaon01:24 / 01:2601:35 / 01:3705/11/2024
20910 Porbandar - Kochuveli ExpressPorbandarDeparture 18:40Departure 18:5507/11/2024
 Wansjaliya19:07 / 19:0819:21 / 19:22 

Passengers are advised to check the updated schedules before travel. 

